 EC Changes Counting Date For Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Elections
PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
The Election Commission on Sunday advanced the date of the counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly polls to June 2 from June 4.

But as the term of the two assemblies are ending on June 2, the date has been advanced, the EC said.

"There shall be no change in respect of schedule for Parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim," it noted.

Assembly polls are also being held in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha along with parliamentary elections.

