Eastern India Gets ₹47,600 Crore Boost: PM Narendra Modi Rolls Out Farm Welfare, Insurance Schemes & Investment Push In West Bengal & Odisha | X / PTI

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed public gatherings in Odisha and West Bengal, highlighting a major push for development in eastern India. Unveiling initiatives worth ₹47,600 crore, the Prime Minister asserted that the region is transitioning from historical backwardness into a gateway to national progress, driven by the central government’s Purvodaya policy.

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A central component of the announcements was a substantial financial injection into the agricultural sector, focusing heavily on West Bengal. The Prime Minister released the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, facilitating a direct transfer of over ₹18,880 crore to more than 9.44 crore farmers nationwide.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture with the support of the West Bengal government, specifically benefited the state's agricultural community: Over ₹907.21 crore was transferred directly to more than 45.35 lakh beneficiaries within West Bengal. This pushes total disbursements to West Bengal under PMKISAN past ₹15,055 crore since its 2019 inception.

The Prime Minister launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) in West Bengal.

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For the 2026-27 cycle, this initiative aims to cover nearly 1.10 crore farmers across approximately 30 lakh hectares of land, securing an estimated insured value of ₹28,140 crore. To ease the financial burden, the central and state governments will provide premium subsidies totaling roughly ₹777 crore.

Speaking in Rairangpur, located in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the state is rapidly converting its natural resources into economic opportunities. Under the current BJP state government, celebrating its second anniversary, Odisha has drawn investment proposals valued at nearly `20 lakh crore.

During the event, the Prime Minister extended birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, noting her role in strengthening Odisha's identity. Recalling a visit to her in-laws' native village of Pahadpur, Modi highlighted her positive influence on students from tribal and marginalised communities. To honour the occasion, he announced that Pahadpur will be developed into a "Solar Village," ensuring clean solar power for every household.

In Tarakeswar in West Bengal to observe Paschimbanga Divas (West Bengal Day), the Prime Minister tied these advancements directly to the state's changing political landscape. Following the recent assembly elections, Modi stated that West Bengal had "broken free from its shackles," attributing renewed public confidence to the power of the democratic process.

Modi pointed out stark contrasts between the current administration and the previous dispensation regarding security and governance.

He highlighted accelerated efforts to complete fencing along the India-Bangladesh border, noting that the previous government had halted critical land transfers.

Strict action is now being taken against corruption and individuals accused of siphoning off public funds.

Paying tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Modi credited him with ensuring West Bengal remained a part of India during Partition, while criticizing historical Congress policies. He urged that younger generations be kept aware of the historical context surrounding Paschimbanga Divas.