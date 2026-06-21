PM Modi Visits Tarakeshwar For Paschim Banga Diwas, Says Bengal Has Embarked On New Development Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | IANS

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Bengal’s Tarakeshwar in Hooghly district to commemorate ‘Paschim Banga Diwas’ (West Bengal Day).

Addressing the crowd, Modi said that Bengal has embarked on a new journey of development.

“The mandate of the electorate that brought change in the state is getting visible. Bengal got free from its shackles. There is now a new freshness in the air of Bengal. There is a glow on the faces of Bengal’s people,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will keep the promises that it has made for the women, youth of the state.

“The previous government didn’t transfer the land to the BSF for fencing. After the new government is formed, the land is given to the BSF in order to strengthen the fencing. The new government had started working towards getting Bengal back to its lost glory. The Congress, Left Front and Trinamool Congress (TMC) pushed Bengal behind. ‘Viksit Bharat’ is possible only when the eastern part of the country is also developed,” further mentioned Modi.

Notably, the former TMC government held ‘Paschim Banga Diwas’ on ‘Poila Baishakh’ (Bengali New Years Day) while, BJP commemorates it on June 20. This day has an historical value as it was on June 20, 1947, that the Bengal Provincial Legislative Assembly passed the resolution for West Bengal to remain a part of India. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee is said to be the key person leading to this decision.

In order to welcome the Prime Minister after the national song and national anthem, Rabindra Sangeet had set the mood of the audience which was followed by the traditional dances of the state.

Modi also stated that there had been attempts by political forces to separate Bengal from India.

“The youth should know that there was a plan to send Bengal to Pakistan. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was the person who stood against it and he made a resolution and the Bengali Hindu Homeland movement started. Eminent personalities like Meghnad Saha, R.C. Majumdar and Suniti Kumar Chattopadhyay and industrialists like G D Birla had also joined the movement,” added Modi.

Modi added that Bengal saw the division of their motherland but Bengal did not sacrifice its pride.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also pledged that he will not allow anyone to wash away the ‘glory’ of the state.

Meanwhile, Kolkata got decked up on the eve of International Yoga Day.

The Ayush ministry hosted a cultural carnival on the eve of the International Yoga Day at the ghats of Kolkata.

The programme started at 5.30pm with hundreds of visitors taking part in cultural programmes Princep Ghat and Millenium Park.