Easter 2021: PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind extend greetings to people

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings to fellow citizens on the occasion of Easter.

"Easter greetings to all! The resurrection of Jesus Christ, celebrated across the world, gives us hope and happiness; reaffirms our faith in innate goodness of humanity. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen the bonds of love, affection and harmony in our society!" tweeted the official Twitter handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan.