Earthshot Prize 2026: India's Mahindra Leads Winners As Bhutan, Denmark Also Take Top Honours | X @MahindraLMM

Mumbai: India’s Mahindra Last Mile Mobility won the Clean Our Air award at the Earthshot Prize 2026 on Tuesday evening, putting the country’s electric transport transition in the spotlight as Mumbai hosted the environmental awards for the first time.

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the prize held its sixth edition with a ceremony bringing together environmental innovators, business leaders and stars from cinema, music and sport. Five winners received £1 million each to help expand their work.

For India, the evening’s biggest moment belonged to Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, recognised for accelerating the adoption of electric three-wheelers and small commercial vehicles. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar presented the award to the company’s managing director and CEO, Suman Mishra.

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According to the company, it has sold more than four lakh electric commercial vehicles in India. The prize funding will support initiatives including training women drivers, improving access to affordable financing and expanding charging infrastructure in underserved areas.

The other four winners demonstrated how environmental action can take different forms, from public campaigns to changes across an entire industry.

PFAS-Free France, a French campaigning movement, won the Build a Waste-Free World award for its work against persistent pollutants commonly known as “forever chemicals”. Its campaign helped bring about legislation to phase out several uses of these substances in France.

Denmark’s Ørsted won Fix Our Climate for its transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, becoming a major developer of offshore wind projects.

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Niue Ocean Wide Trust, from the Pacific island nation of Niue, received Revive Our Oceans for its approach to financing long-term marine conservation while supporting communities that depend on the sea.

Bhutan won Protect and Restore Nature for its commitment to conservation, including forest protection and the restoration of damaged landscapes. Catherine, Princess of Wales, presented the award to Princess Chimi Yangzom Wangchuck.

Hosted by Karan Johar, the evening featured performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Take That and Simone Ashley. Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek and Sonam Kapoor were among the award presenters, with Earthshot ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha also taking the stage.

Addressing the gathering, Catherine spoke about nature’s healing power and the connection between the health of the planet and human wellbeing. William called for urgent action for future generations, highlighting India’s innovators, entrepreneurs and communities as examples of environmental and economic progress advancing together.

Read Also Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Wins £1 Million Earthshot Prize 2026 For Clean Transport

Earlier on Tuesday, the royal couple attended the inaugural Children’s Earthshot Awards at Mumbai’s Museum of Solutions, celebrating young environmental innovators. The main ceremony carried that spirit into the evening, recognising ideas already changing how people travel, generate energy and protect the natural world.

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