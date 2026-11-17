Earthshot Prize 2026: Mahindra Wins Clean Air Award, Prince William Backs India's Climate Solutions | X - Ticket19990

Mumbai: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility won the Earthshot Prize in the Clean Our Air category on Tuesday evening, as Prince William praised India’s ability to develop environmental solutions that could benefit the world.

The company received the £1 million award for promoting electric last-mile transport in India, where three-wheelers support millions of everyday journeys and livelihoods.

Prince William Praises India's Innovation

Speaking at the Mumbai ceremony, William described India as a country of extraordinary innovation and ambition, confronting environmental pressures while moving forward with determination.

Global recognition for India's electric mobility sector! Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has secured a prestigious Earthshot Prize 2026 award for its contribution to cleaner transportation. #MahindraEarthshotWinner https://t.co/LyJZXVuQTX — Sigma Male (@SigmaMale559979) November 17, 2026

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Earthshot Prize 2026, CEO of Mahindra Reva Electric Vehicles Suman Mishra says, "... Just making it here is a big achievement in itself, and I am extremely happy...We discussed our work on climate change and electric vehicles... It was a tremendous honour that the Prince and Princess rode in our vehicle and greatly appreciated it. I think it's wonderful that they provide this platform for us to showcase our innovations to the world." — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026

“And when solutions succeed in India, they do more than transform lives here. They have the power to inspire progress around the world,” he said.

Climate Crisis And Future Generations

His optimism came with a warning. Recurring heatwaves and floods were already destroying homes, harvests and livelihoods, he said, with communities least responsible for the climate crisis often suffering the most.

William questioned how the present generation could face its successors if it understood the dangers but failed to do everything possible to change course. Future generations, he said, would judge the world they inherited rather than the promises made to them.

Earthshot Prize Celebrates Environmental Solutions

The sixth Earthshot Prize ceremony marked its first edition in India. Fifteen finalists competed across five environmental categories, with each winner receiving £1 million to expand their work.

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Earlier in the day, William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the inaugural Children’s Earthshot Awards at Mumbai’s Museum of Solutions. Five student teams were recognised for projects including a cooling crate for vegetable vendors, an electricity-free air filter and alternatives to plastic bags.

William Highlights Hope For Change

Praising young people for finding answers rather than waiting for others, William closed his address on a hopeful note.

“But one thing is clear, as I stand here tonight, change is not only possible. It is already happening,” he said.

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