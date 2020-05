On Monday evening, an earthquake hit Manipur. The quake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hit 15 km West of Moirang in Manipur.

News agency ANI reported that tremors had been felt in various parts of Assam, including Guwahati.

No casualties have been reported and preliminary reports suggest that there was no loss of property or life stemming from the quake.

Further details awaited.