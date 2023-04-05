Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Ladakh

Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits Manipur's Noney | File Photo

An earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 on the richter scale hit Ladakh, National Center for Seismology said on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 jolts Papua New Guinea

Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar island

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 10.47 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on April 4, 2023, 22:47:49 IST, Lat: 9.12 and Long: 94.22, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 237 km N of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

On April 1, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island at 11:56 pm according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on March 31, 2023, at 23:56:44 IST, Lat: 12.20 and Long: 93.88, Depth: 28 Km, Location: 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.

(with agency inputs)