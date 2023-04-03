 Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 jolts Papua New Guinea
The quake occurred on Sunday at 23:34:12 IST, Lat: -4.34 & Long: 143.23, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: 715km NW of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 08:12 AM IST
article-image
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter Scale hit New Guinea, Papua New Guinea on Sunday night, according to the information from United States Geological Survey (USGS).

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

