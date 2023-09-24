 Earthquake In Himachal Pradesh: Quake Of Magnitude 2.8 Hits Mandi
Earthquake In Himachal Pradesh: Quake Of Magnitude 2.8 Hits Mandi

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh | PTI

Mandi, September 24: A mild earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter Scale struck the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

Tremors were felt around 4:52 am

Tremors were felt around 4:52 am and the earthquake struck at a depth of 4 km, the IMD said. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a quake of 2.1 struck the Chamba district

Earlier on Tuesday evening, a quake of 2.1 struck the Chamba district of Himachal, IMD informed. The tremors were felt around 9.15 pm and the earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km, the IMD said.

