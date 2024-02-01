 Earthquake In Gujarat: Quake Of Magnitude 4.1 Jolts Kachchh Region
The National Center for Seismology has said that the earthquake of magnitude 4.1 has hit the Kachchh region of Gujarat. There are no reports of any damage or loss of life due to the earthquake.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
Earthquake In Gujarat: Quake Of Magnitude 4.1 Jolts Kachchh Region | Twitter

Kachchh: An earthquake of magnitude has hit Gujarat's Kachchh region on Thursday. The National Center for Seismology has said that the earthquake of magnitude 4.1 has hit the Kachchh region of Gujarat. There are no reports of any damage or loss of life due to the earthquake. The earthquake occurred at 08.06 AM in the morning.

The National Center for Seismology on its official social media account said, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1,Occurred on 01-02-2024, 08:06:39 IST, Lat: 24.27 & Long: 70.21, Depth: 15 Km, Region."

This is breaking. Further details awaited

