EAM S Jaishankar to travel to UK for G7 Foreign Ministers' summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will fly to London for the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers meeting next week and hold talks with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the British government said on Sunday.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the first in-person summit of the Group of Seven ministers - comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US and the UK as well as the European Union (EU) - will be hosted at a COVID-secure venue in the centre of London from Monday to Wednesday.

Alongside India, Australia, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, and the chair of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been invited to the UK-hosted G7 Foreign and Development Ministers' meeting as part of Britain's foreign policy focus on ties with the Indo-Pacific region.

"They will discuss the UK's commitment to working with India to tackle COVID-19, following the UK Prime Minister's [Boris Johnson] pledge that the UK will support India's fight against the pandemic," the FCDO said, of the bilateral meeting between Jaishankar and Raab, which is scheduled to take place at Chevening House in Kent, in south east England.

It is a precursor to the UK-hosted G7 Summit in Cornwall next month, to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by his Prime Minister Johnson.

During the ministerial summit next week, the UK as the host nation said it will seek to establish ambitious targets on climate finance, girls' education, a coordinated approach to strengthening global health and new measures to prevent famine as ministers from the world's leading democracies come together.