 EAM Jaishankar Urges Return To Diplomacy In Call With Iran FM Amid Rising Tensions With Israel
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEAM Jaishankar Urges Return To Diplomacy In Call With Iran FM Amid Rising Tensions With Israel

EAM Jaishankar Urges Return To Diplomacy In Call With Iran FM Amid Rising Tensions With Israel

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal in a statement also expressed concern on the situation between Iran and Israel.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | File Pic

Tehran: Indian Embassy in Iran on Saturday stated that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, where he urged an early return to diplomacy.

Jaishankar conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the awry state of affairs.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy stated, “External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a phone conversation with FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening. EAM conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events. He urged avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy.”

Jaishankar said in a post on X, “Spoke to Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening on the latest situation.”

FPJ Shorts
EAM Jaishankar Urges Return To Diplomacy In Call With Iran FM Amid Rising Tensions With Israel
EAM Jaishankar Urges Return To Diplomacy In Call With Iran FM Amid Rising Tensions With Israel
Birla Corporation, The
Birla Corporation, The "Preferred Bidder" Of 499.6394 Hectares Of Rajasthan Limestone Block In Jaisalmer, To Expand Raw Material Security
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared At josaa.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared At josaa.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
BSF Introduces New Cotton-Rich Uniforms For Harsh Climates; Ceremonial Change Held In Poonch
BSF Introduces New Cotton-Rich Uniforms For Harsh Climates; Ceremonial Change Held In Poonch
Read Also
BSF Introduces New Cotton-Rich Uniforms For Harsh Climates; Ceremonial Change Held In Poonch
article-image

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal in a statement also expressed concern on the situation between Iran and Israel.

“We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites. India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support. Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories,” he stated.

On Friday, Israel began a preemptive strike against Iran, Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz said, as per The Times of Israel.

Katz declared an emergency situation across the country due to Israel's action in Iran.

Read Also
COVID-19 Update: India Nears 7500 Active Cases Mark, Death Count Reaches 87; Check Out State-Wise...
article-image

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," The Times of Israel quoted Katz as saying.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EAM Jaishankar Urges Return To Diplomacy In Call With Iran FM Amid Rising Tensions With Israel

EAM Jaishankar Urges Return To Diplomacy In Call With Iran FM Amid Rising Tensions With Israel

BSF Introduces New Cotton-Rich Uniforms For Harsh Climates; Ceremonial Change Held In Poonch

BSF Introduces New Cotton-Rich Uniforms For Harsh Climates; Ceremonial Change Held In Poonch

COVID-19 Update: India Nears 7500 Active Cases Mark, Death Count Reaches 87; Check Out State-Wise...

COVID-19 Update: India Nears 7500 Active Cases Mark, Death Count Reaches 87; Check Out State-Wise...

Foreign National Caught With MDMA Worth ₹10 Crore In Bengaluru, Police Probe Drug Network Links

Foreign National Caught With MDMA Worth ₹10 Crore In Bengaluru, Police Probe Drug Network Links

Air India Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises To 274 After More Bodies Recovered From Debris By Rescue...

Air India Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises To 274 After More Bodies Recovered From Debris By Rescue...