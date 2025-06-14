COVID-19 Update: India Nears 7500 Active Cases Mark, Death Count Reaches 87; Check Out State-Wise List | FPJ

New Delhi: India's current Covid-19 case total stands at 7,400 active cases with 269 additional cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare COVID-19 portal.

According to the most recent report, there are 7,400 active COVID-19 cases in several states of India, with a total of 11,967 people having recovered, been discharged, or relocated. The total number of recorded deaths is 991. Andhra Pradesh has 102 active cases, whereas Kerala has 2,109 active cases and 23 deaths reported since the last day.

Gujarat reports 1,437 active cases, while Maharashtra has 613, including 25 new fatalities logged. Delhi has 672 active cases, and there have been 8 deaths reported since yesterday. Regions such as Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram report zero active cases, whereas Tamil Nadu has a significant 232 active cases and one fatality. The total accumulated since January 1, 2025, shows cities managing differing case counts and recovery figures. In general, the data reveals considerable regional variations in the effects of COVID-19, with 87 fresh cases documented throughout the states.

Health authorities advocate for targeted vaccination for high-risk groups like the elderly and immunocompromised rather than a blanket booster campaign amid rising COVID-19 cases. They emphasise the effectiveness of existing hybrid immunity and vaccination rates. Essential Covid precautions include mask-wearing, hand hygiene, and avoiding crowds.

The federal government urges heightened vigilance to differentiate COVID-19 from other seasonal illnesses, advising at-risk individuals to seek medical help if symptoms worsen. The Indian Medical Association highlights the need for preventive measures as cases surpassed 7,000 in June 2025, particularly in Kerala, linked to emerging Omicron variants and waning immunity.

Recent COVID-19 Related Deaths

Kerala reported 3 deaths: an 83-year-old man with CAD and heart failure, a 67-year-old man with renal shutdown post-transplant, and a 61-year-old man with Type 2 diabetes and hypertension. Maharashtra had 4 deaths: a 79-year-old man with diabetes and hypertension, an 85-year-old man with uremic encephalopathy and heart failure, a 55-year-old man with COVID-19 and pneumonia, and a 34-year-old man with COVID-19 and severe LV dysfunction. Rajasthan recorded 1 death, a 70-year-old female with bilateral pneumonia, while Tamil Nadu had 1 death, a 73-year-old man with multiple health issues.