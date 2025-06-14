BSF Introduces New Cotton-Rich Uniforms For Harsh Climates; Ceremonial Change Held In Poonch

BSF (North) Deputy Inspector General Yogendra Singh Rathore | X @ANI

Jaisalmer: In a significant move aimed at improving comfort and efficiency, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel will soon be donning newly designed uniforms with upgraded features tailored for India's diverse climate conditions.

Sharing the details, BSF (North) Deputy Inspector General Yogendra Singh Rathore said that the new uniform will see major changes in fabric composition, colour scheme, and overall design.

"There are a lot of changes, be it the texture or colour. As far as texture is concerned, it was 50-50 per cent in the old uniform -- 50 per cent cotton and 50 per cent polyester. The new uniform is 80 per cent cotton and 20 per cent polyester because it is hot in Rajasthan, and hot plus humid in the northeast. So, such a cotton-based uniform is very comfortable," he said.

#WATCH | Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel will soon have newly-designed uniforms.



BSF (North) DIG Yogendra Singh Rathore says, "There are a lot of changes, be it the texture or colour. As far as texture is concerned, it was 50-50% in the old uniform --… pic.twitter.com/2lNX185FUj — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2025

"The colour has also been changed. The current uniform is 50 per cent khaki, 45 per cent green and 5 per cent brown in colour. Other patterns have also been changed, the logo has been introduced, and changes have also been made to the rank we put up."

Earlier, the Balnoi Battalion of the Indian Army, along with the BSF, conducted a ceremonial change of uniform on Sunday at the temple dedicated to Captain Satish Khera, commemorating his birth anniversary at the Khera Complex in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

Captain Satish Khera made the supreme sacrifice on October 7, 1965, during the Battle of OP Hill in the Indo-Pak War. This key operation in Jammu and Kashmir aimed to capture a critical enemy observation post.

Captain Khera led the charge with fearless leadership, turning the tide of battle through his courage and determination. His legacy lives on through the ceremonial observance at the Khera Complex, where soldiers gather each year to honour his memory and unmatched valour.

The uniform change ceremony reflects the deep respect and remembrance held by the forces and continues to uphold the highest traditions and ethos of the Indian Army.

The Balnoi Battalion proudly celebrated unmatched valour and leadership, paying heartfelt tribute to a hero who continues to inspire generations of warriors and upholding the highest traditions and ethos of the Indian Army.

