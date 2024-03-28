'During Congress Rule, Even Tea Vendor Could Contest', Says Pawan Khera After FM Sitharaman Opts Out From Lok Sabha Fray Citing Lack Of Money

Congress | Twitter

Congress leader Pawar Khera took a dig at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her decision not to contest the Lok Sabha election, citing a lack of money.

Reacting to a news report about Sitharaman, Pawan Khera said, "When the Congress was in power, even tea vendors could contest elections."

Notably, Sitharaman announced on Wednesday that she has opted not to contest the Lok Sabha elections. She cited financial constraints and the inability to meet the "winnability criteria" in southern states like Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu as reasons for her decision.

Despite being urged by the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership, including her cabinet colleagues such as Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav, Sitharaman, who is in her second term in the Rajya Sabha, declined to contest.

Addressing a query about her potential candidacy, Sitharaman explained, "The party did approach me, but after deliberating for a week or ten days, I decided against it... My party president asked me if I would consider contesting from Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh."