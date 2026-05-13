Durga Mata Temple Vandalism In West Bengal's Murshidabad Sparks Outrage; CCTV Footage Surfaces | X @MeghUpdates

Videos showing vandalism at a Durga Mata temple in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district have surfaced on social media platform X, sparking widespread reactions online. According to a post shared by the account Megh Updates, the incident took place in Chhabghati village under the Maheshail-2 Gram Panchayat area in the Suti Assembly constituency.

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In the clips doing the rounds on the internet, a man is seen entering the temple premises during the night and allegedly damaging the marble flooring, tiles, and other decorative structures inside the shrine. CCTV footage reportedly captured images of the accused, while the videos also show broken flooring and damaged property within the temple premises.

The accused has reportedly been arrested by the West Bengal Police following the vandalism. However, details regarding the extent of the damage, the motive behind the act, and the identity of the accused are yet to be revealed.

The incident triggered strong reactions on social media, with several users demanding strict action and better protection for religious places. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the act of vandalism.

About Another Case Of Vandalism

An FIR has been registered after unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised the idol of Lord Hanuman at the nearly 200-year-old Sri Dwimukhi Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta area, police said.

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The complaint was filed by local resident J Naveen Kumar, who stated that he discovered the temple’s grill lock broken when he arrived for darshan on the morning of February 24. Upon entering, he found the main idol damaged and immediately alerted nearby residents.

The temple, located in Hanuman Banda, Barkas, is considered historically and religiously significant by the Hindu community. The complainant alleged that the act appeared deliberate and intended to hurt religious sentiments. He also pointed out that the temple is situated in an isolated area where nuisance activities had occurred previously, raising concerns among devotees and locals.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation to identify and arrest those responsible.