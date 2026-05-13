'His Death Was Not Natural': SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra Raises Questions Over Prateek Yadav’s Death | VIDEO

Fresh controversy erupted over the death of Prateek Yadav after Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra claimed that the 38-year-old died under “suspicious circumstances” and alleged possible poisoning, injury marks and unexplained scars on his body.

The remarks came even as the post-mortem report reportedly cited “massive pulmonary thromboembolism” leading to cardiac arrest as the provisional cause of death.

‘Death Was Not Natural’: SP MLA

Speaking to reporters, Ravidas Mehrotra claimed that Prateek Yadav was declared dead on arrival at the hospital and alleged that the circumstances surrounding his death appeared suspicious.

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“His death was not natural. There were injury marks on his body. Poison was found inside his body,” Mehrotra claimed.

The SP leader further stated that the body had allegedly turned blue and claimed even doctors had raised concerns over the visible marks.

He also questioned why the body remained in the mortuary for nearly five hours after the post-mortem examination.

Demand For High Court-Monitored Probe

Ravidas Mehrotra demanded a detailed investigation into the death and called for a probe monitored by a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court.

“We have demanded that the causes of his death be investigated,” he said.

The remarks have intensified speculation and political debate surrounding the sudden demise of the businessman and fitness enthusiast.

What Post-Mortem Report Said

According to reports, the post-mortem examination stated that the provisional cause of death was “Cardiorespiratory collapse due to massive pulmonary thromboembolism.”

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Doctors reportedly found that a blood clot travelled from the lower part of the body to the lungs and arteries, eventually triggering cardiac arrest.

The report also stated that injuries found on the body were “antemortem,” meaning they occurred before death.

However, the exact cause behind those injuries has not yet been officially clarified.

Hospital Says Exact Cause Yet To Be Determined

Civil Hospital CMS D. C. Pandey said that when Prateek Yadav was brought to the hospital, his pulse had completely dropped and his heart had stopped functioning.

According to reports, doctors are still awaiting further clarity regarding the exact sequence of medical complications that led to his death.

Who Was Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav was the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and the stepbrother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Unlike other members of the Yadav family, Prateek largely stayed away from active politics and was associated with business and fitness ventures.

He passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday morning after his health reportedly deteriorated suddenly at his residence.

His last rites are expected to be performed at Pipra Ghat in Lucknow on Thursday.