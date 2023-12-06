 Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight Diverted To Karachi Due To Medical Emergency, Passenger Recovers After Treatment
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight Diverted To Karachi Due To Medical Emergency, Passenger Recovers After Treatment

Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight Diverted To Karachi Due To Medical Emergency, Passenger Recovers After Treatment

The SpiceJet flight SG-15 made an emergency landing here around 9.30 pm on Tuesday and a passenger was given medical assistance, officials said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 07:42 AM IST
article-image
Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight Diverted To Karachi Due To Medical Emergency, Passenger Recovers After Treatment | File

A SpiceJet plane flying from Ahmedabad to Dubai was diverted to Karachi's Jinnah International Airport due to a medical emergency on board, officials said here.

They said the SpiceJet flight SG-15 made an emergency landing here around 9.30 pm on Tuesday and a passenger was given medical assistance.

Passenger Suffered A Suspected Heart Attack

"The Boeing 737 aircraft was going from Ahmedabad to Dubai when a 27-year old passenger, Dharwal Darmesh, suffered a suspected heart attack and needed medical attention," a spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said here.

He said a medical team of the CAA gave emergency medical attention to the passenger whose sugar level had fallen and was experiencing palpitations.

"After getting medical treatment, the passenger has recovered and the flight has also been refuelled and will fly on to Dubai," the official said.

Airline Issues Statement

Earlier on Tuesday night, a spokesperson of the airline in New Delhi said the SpiceJet plane flying from Ahmedabad to Dubai was diverted to Karachi.

"On December 5, 2023, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft operating flight SG-15 (Ahmedabad-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency," the spokesperson said.

Another Incident Reported Recently

In a similar incident on November 23, a Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi after a medical emergency involving a passenger on board.

According to the carrier, the passenger was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

Read Also
Cyclone Michaung Latest: 33 Flights Diverted From Chennai To Bengaluru's Kempegowda International...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight Diverted To Karachi Due To Medical Emergency, Passenger Recovers After...

Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight Diverted To Karachi Due To Medical Emergency, Passenger Recovers After...

Fuzzy Logic: How Will The Assembly Results Affect Future Polls?

Fuzzy Logic: How Will The Assembly Results Affect Future Polls?

FPJ Editorial: India's Limitless Maritime Heritage

FPJ Editorial: India's Limitless Maritime Heritage

Chennai Grapples With Aftermath Of Michaung Cyclone: Relief And Restoration Efforts Underway Amidst...

Chennai Grapples With Aftermath Of Michaung Cyclone: Relief And Restoration Efforts Underway Amidst...

Chhattisgarh: Yogi's Bulldozer Seemed Action In Raipur; Mows Down Illegal Shops Amid Encroachment...

Chhattisgarh: Yogi's Bulldozer Seemed Action In Raipur; Mows Down Illegal Shops Amid Encroachment...