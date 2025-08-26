 'Drunk' Youth Thrashed By CISF Personnel For Hurling Abuses At Them At Delhi's Karol Bagh Metro Station - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Drunk' Youth Thrashed By CISF Personnel For Hurling Abuses At Them At Delhi's Karol Bagh Metro Station - VIDEO

'Drunk' Youth Thrashed By CISF Personnel For Hurling Abuses At Them At Delhi's Karol Bagh Metro Station - VIDEO

However, the identity of the youth has not been ascertained yet. It is also unknown whether the youth was let go or taken into custody for his behaviour.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
x/@GagandeepNews

A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing men in khaki uniforms beating a youth who allegedly hurled abuse at them. The incident reportedly took place at Karol Bagh metro station in Delhi.

According to reports, the youth, who was under the influence of alcohol, continued abusing the CISF personnel. After tolerating him for some time, the CISF personnel resorted to teaching him a lesson and started beating him.

In the video, the CISF personnel can be seen pushing the youth off the train whilst the train was halted at the station.

The person who presumably recorded the video can be heard abusing the youth whilst asking the CISF personnel to take him away.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Falls 12 Paise To 87.68, Hit By US Tariff Draft & Weak Markets
Rupee Falls 12 Paise To 87.68, Hit By US Tariff Draft & Weak Markets
Fact Check: Terrifying Video Of Passenger Train Sweeping In Flooded River Goes Viral; Here's The Truth
Fact Check: Terrifying Video Of Passenger Train Sweeping In Flooded River Goes Viral; Here's The Truth
Boost For Indian Naval Capabilities! Stealth Frigates - INS Himgiri & INS Udaygiri - Commissioned Into Indian Navy | How These Warships Will Counter China's Influence?
Boost For Indian Naval Capabilities! Stealth Frigates - INS Himgiri & INS Udaygiri - Commissioned Into Indian Navy | How These Warships Will Counter China's Influence?
Delhi University's ₹1 Lakh Bond Requirement For DUSU Polls Sparks Protests From Student Organisations
Delhi University's ₹1 Lakh Bond Requirement For DUSU Polls Sparks Protests From Student Organisations

An X user named Gagandeep Singh has shared the video of the assault, saying the youth was under the influence of alcohol.

"Uproar in Delhi Metro – Intoxicated Youth Abuses CISF Jawans. Big commotion in the metro, the intoxicated youth kept abusing CISF jawans continuously. The jawans maintained restraint for a long time, but upon reaching Karol Bagh station, the situation escalated and the jawans had to take action," he wrote.

However, the identity of the youth has not been ascertained yet. It is also unknown whether the youth was let go or taken into custody for his behaviour.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'1000 Calls, 5000 Messages': UP Patient Arrested For Harassing Woman Doctor Who Treated Her Months...

'1000 Calls, 5000 Messages': UP Patient Arrested For Harassing Woman Doctor Who Treated Her Months...

Boost For Indian Naval Capabilities! Stealth Frigates - INS Himgiri & INS Udaygiri - Commissioned...

Boost For Indian Naval Capabilities! Stealth Frigates - INS Himgiri & INS Udaygiri - Commissioned...

'Gandhi Family Is My God': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Apologises For Singing RSS Anthem In...

'Gandhi Family Is My God': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Apologises For Singing RSS Anthem In...

Traders Bathe In Potholes To Protest Against Crumbling Roads In Chhattisgarh's Korba; Construction...

Traders Bathe In Potholes To Protest Against Crumbling Roads In Chhattisgarh's Korba; Construction...

Jammu Rains: Landslide Hits Inderprastha Bhojnalaya Near Mata Vaishno Devi; Several Feared Injured

Jammu Rains: Landslide Hits Inderprastha Bhojnalaya Near Mata Vaishno Devi; Several Feared Injured