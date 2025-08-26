'Drunk' Youth Thrashed By CISF Personnel For Hurling Abuses At Them At Delhi's Karol Bagh Metro Station - VIDEO

x/@GagandeepNews

A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing men in khaki uniforms beating a youth who allegedly hurled abuse at them. The incident reportedly took place at Karol Bagh metro station in Delhi.

According to reports, the youth, who was under the influence of alcohol, continued abusing the CISF personnel. After tolerating him for some time, the CISF personnel resorted to teaching him a lesson and started beating him.

In the video, the CISF personnel can be seen pushing the youth off the train whilst the train was halted at the station.

The person who presumably recorded the video can be heard abusing the youth whilst asking the CISF personnel to take him away.

An X user named Gagandeep Singh has shared the video of the assault, saying the youth was under the influence of alcohol.

"Uproar in Delhi Metro – Intoxicated Youth Abuses CISF Jawans. Big commotion in the metro, the intoxicated youth kept abusing CISF jawans continuously. The jawans maintained restraint for a long time, but upon reaching Karol Bagh station, the situation escalated and the jawans had to take action," he wrote.

However, the identity of the youth has not been ascertained yet. It is also unknown whether the youth was let go or taken into custody for his behaviour.