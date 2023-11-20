Drunk Passenger Misbehaves With Air Hostess On Indigo Jaipur-Bengaluru Flight; Arrested

Man Misbehaves With Air Hostess On Indigo Jaipur-Bengaluru Flight |

Rajasthan: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old man named Randheer Singh from Sikar district in Rajasthan was apprehended for allegedly behaving inappropriately with an air hostess aboard IndiGo flight 6E556 travelling from Jaipur to Bengaluru on Friday (November 17) evening.

The accused was under the influence of alcohol

The individual, said to be under the influence of alcohol, was granted bail subsequent to the arrest. As per reports from TOI, according to IndiGo official Varun Kumar, Randheer Singh who hails from Malikpur village in Sikar district, while intoxicated, engaged in unacceptable conduct by persistently holding the air hostess’s hand despite being cautioned.

Fellow passengers witnessed Singh’s disruptive behaviour

Fellow passengers witnessed Singh’s disruptive behaviour and promptly informed the flight crew. Consequently, the flight captain classified Singh as a disruptive passenger. Upon arrival at Bengaluru airport, the cabin crew lodged a complaint, and Varun Kumar officially reported the incident to the airport police on Saturday. This resulted in Singh’s arrest on Sunday.

IndiGo has reached a significant milestone

IndiGo has reached a significant milestone by exceeding the benchmark of operating more than 2,000 planned flights per day, establishing itself as the foremost airline in the nation and representing a substantial advancement in operational capacity.

IndiGo stands within the top 10 airlines worldwide in terms of frequency and seat capacity

As per the most recent OAG Data for October 2023, IndiGo stands within the top 10 airlines worldwide in terms of frequency and seat capacity. This reaffirms the accomplishment and highlights the airline's ongoing expansion in both domestic and international realms.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)