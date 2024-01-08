Drug Rivalry Erupts In Punjab's Ferozpur: 200 Bullets Fired In Daylight Clash During Wedding Function (Video)

Administrator

In a shocking incident in Ferozpur, Punjab, around 200 bullets were fired by drug peddlers in broad daylight. The gunfire erupted in the house of a local councillor, where a marriage function was underway. Preliminary information suggests that the incident is related to drug smuggling rivalry.

#Breaking:- In #Punjab's Ferozpur around 200 bullets fired by drug peddlers in a broad daylight. As per prior information firing happened in the house of the councillor & one woman is severely injured by two bullets. The marriage function was underway when the incident took… pic.twitter.com/Mi5NJrBF4P — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) January 8, 2024

One woman was injured, sustaining two bullet wounds during the violent attack.

The Ferozpur district police, led by ADGP Parveen Kumar Sinha, has rounded up some suspects in connection with the incident. Investigations are ongoing to unravel the motives behind this brazen act of violence in the town of Zira.