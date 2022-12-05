e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDramatic visuals of building collapse in Delhi's Shastri Nagar caught on camera

Dramatic visuals of building collapse in Delhi's Shastri Nagar caught on camera

A four-storey building collapsed in North Delhi's Shastri Nagar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Building collapsed in Delhi's Shastri Nagar |
Follow us on

New Delhi: A four-storey building collapsed in North Delhi's Shastri Nagar on Monday morning.

There was no loss of life as the house was already empty.

As soon as the information was received, vehicles of Delhi Police, Fire and Ambulance reached the spot.

Dramatic visuals showed several people watching and running away when the building came down as a pack of cards. Smoke billowed out from the crashed building while a major part of the debris fell on the electric wires seen hung in the lane.

More details are awaited.

Read Also
JP Nadda calls for a mega BJP meet on December 5 and 6 in New Delhi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Punjab to hold military literature festival at district, university levels: CM Mann

Punjab to hold military literature festival at district, university levels: CM Mann

'Not here to reopen history,' says SC over plea for removal of wrong historical facts of Taj Mahal

'Not here to reopen history,' says SC over plea for removal of wrong historical facts of Taj Mahal

Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant surgery successful, daughter Rohini becomes donor

Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant surgery successful, daughter Rohini becomes donor

AIMA MAT 2022: PBT registration last date today; here are steps to apply

AIMA MAT 2022: PBT registration last date today; here are steps to apply

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Watch PM Modi's brother gets emotional while talking about him;...

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Watch PM Modi's brother gets emotional while talking about him;...