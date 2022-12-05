Dramatic visuals of building collapse in Delhi's Shastri Nagar caught on camera

Building collapsed in Delhi's Shastri Nagar |

New Delhi: A four-storey building collapsed in North Delhi's Shastri Nagar on Monday morning.

There was no loss of life as the house was already empty.

As soon as the information was received, vehicles of Delhi Police, Fire and Ambulance reached the spot.

Dramatic visuals showed several people watching and running away when the building came down as a pack of cards. Smoke billowed out from the crashed building while a major part of the debris fell on the electric wires seen hung in the lane.

#WATCH | A four-storey building collapsed in North Delhi's Shastri Nagar. There was no loss of life as the house was already empty. As soon as the information was received, vehicles of Delhi Police, Fire and Ambulance reached the spot.



(Video Source: Local, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/WLTdt8lvl8 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

More details are awaited.



