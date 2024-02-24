 Dramatic UP Accident: 15 Dead After Tractor-Trolley Overturns And Falls Into Pond In Kasganj; Disturbing Visuals Surface
The tractor-trolley was carrying devotees on their way to Kadarganj Ganga Ghat to take bath in Ganga

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Fifteen people, including seven children, died on Friday when a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, police said. A senior police officer said the occupants of the vehicle were going to take a dip in the Ganga river in the Patiyali area of the district when the accident occurred on the Patiyali-Dariyavganj road. Police officials said around 20 people were hospitalised with injuries.

Trigger Warning: Video can be disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.

