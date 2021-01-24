Downloadable e-version of voter card to be launched today

New Delhi: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will on Monday launch the electronic version of the voter identity card which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or a personal computer. The e-elector photo identity card is non-editable digital version of the elector photo identity card and it can be saved in facilities such as digital locker and can be printed in the PDF format, Election Commission officials said. "Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters," a Commission statement said on Sunday.

MP first to get more funds for capital projects

NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to get additional funds for capital projects for successfully carrying out reforms in various citizen-centric areas.The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance has allocated additional 660 crore rupees to the state for capital expenditure for undertaking the One Nation, One Ration Card Reforms, Ease of Doing Business Reforms, and Urban Local Bodies Reforms, according to an official statement.

13 secys get new postings in major rejig

New Delhi: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle at the Centre, 13 Secretaries have been transferred and posted to different Ministries and departments while several senior civil servants have been promoted. Deepak Khandekar gets the charge as Secretary, Dept of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Khandekar, a 1985-batch MP cadre officer, is currently working as Secretary in Ministry of Tribal Affairs. He will replace his batchmate C Chandramouli of Tamil Nadu cadre. Besides Khandekar, his batchmate Upendra Prasad Singh has been appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles. Presently, Singh is serving as Secretary in the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

UP: Free coaching for competitive exams

Gorakhpur: Gorakhpur became the first district in Uttar Pradesh to begin work for providing free coaching to students for the competitive exams. Chief Development Officer (CDO) Inderjit Singh, said that interested students can apply through the district website and the last date for submitting application is January 28. Classes will commence from February 1. Students can avail coaching for competitive exams such as civil services, banking, SSC and PCS.

Gujarat custodial death: 4 cops suspended

Bhuj: A police inspector and three constables have been suspended following the death of a theft suspect in the custody of Mundra police in Gujarat's Kutch district a few days back, a senior official said on Sunday. The three constables, who have been accused of murder, are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, he said. The victim, Arjan Gadhvi (30), died on January 19 while undergoing treatment at a government hospital, after allegedly remaining in the illegal custody of the three constables at Mundra police station for six days, according to a police complaint filed by a relative of the deceased.

2 found dead inside stranded vehicle on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Jammu: Two men were found dead inside a mini-truck on Sunday in Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was opened for Kashmir-bound stranded vehicles after remaining closed for a day due to snowfall, officials said.

Shabir Ahmad Mir (22) and Majid Gulzar Mir (30), both residents of Kralpora village in Kupwara, were on their way to Srinagar but left stranded after snowfall around the Jawahar Tunnel forced closure of the highway on Saturday. They said the duo was found unconscious inside their vehicle on Sunday morning and rushed to a nearby hospital, where both of them were declared brought dead.

Married 10 times, UP man killed for property

Bareilly: With ten marriages behind him, this 52-year-old man was allegedly murdered by unidentified persons over property in the Bhojipura area here. Jaganlal Yadav, a farmer who inherited ancestral property worth a few crores of rupees and was about to transfer its ownership to his adopted son, was found dead in a field. He had been strangled with a muffler.

The incident took place three days ago. Bhojipura Station House Officer Manoj Kumar Tyagi said, "An FIR has been registered under the section of murder and the autopsy has confirmed that Jaganlal died of strangulation. There were visible injuries on his head which suggests that he was hit with a blunt object also." Jaganlal had first got married in the early 90s. Five of his wives had reportedly died of illness and three 'left him for other men'. He is now survived by his two wives, aged 35 and 40, from West Bengal. Police said that they were unaware of his marital life.