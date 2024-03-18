'Don't Shout At Me': Angry CJI Chandrachud Chides Advocate During Electoral Bonds Hearing, Justice Gavai Warns Him Of Contempt

During the hearing in the Supreme Court on March 18 regarding the Electoral Bond case, a verbal confrontation broke out between CJI DY Chandrachud and advocate Mathews Nedumpara. A video of their intense exchange is now going viral on social media. In the course of the hearing, advocate Mathews Nedumpara asserted that the entire judgment in the Electoral Bond case was delivered without the knowledge of the citizens. Even as the judges attempted to express their disagreements, Nedumpara persisted in talking over them and raised his voice.

In response, CJI DY Chandrachud asked Nedumpara not to raise his voice. An angry CJI said, "DON'T SHOUT AT ME! If you want to move an application, file an application. WE ARE NOT HEARING YOU."

Despite this, Nedumpara persisted in speaking, prompting Justice Gavai to inquire, "You want contempt notice?"

Divulge all details, SC tells SBI

The Supreme Court took a stern stance against the State Bank of India on Monday while hearing the electoral bond case. The apex court questioned why the bank was being evasive in providing information about electoral bonds.

The court directed SBI to provide the bond numbers and also ordered the bank to submit an affidavit by Thursday evening. It must state that they have no remaining information. During the hearing, Justice Sanjiv Khanna questioned, "Once we have given directions, what are we doing today... Many issues will be resolved."

During hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan raised the issue of not disclosing the names of those who donated money to political parties. In response, Justice Gavai stated that they are not reviewing at the moment.

During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud stated that this court had directed to disclose the information about the electoral bond scheme to end the process logically and completely. In this way, operative instructions were issued in Paragraph B and C.

SBI has to file an affidavit

The Chief Justice said that Salve's statement is that all details will be provided. We direct the SBI Chairman to submit an affidavit by Thursday evening at 5 pm. It has been said that as per the directions given in Para 221, no information has been prevented from being disclosed. After receiving the data from the SBI, the ECI will upload the details immediately.

The Court's ruling on February 15 required the SBI to divulge "all details," such as the purchase/redemption date, the purchaser/recipient's name, and the denomination. The inclusion of the term "including" indicates that the specifics outlined in the judgment serve as examples rather than an exhaustive list. This development represents a notable progression in the court-ordered disclosure procedure concerning electoral bond particulars, originating from a constitution bench decision invalidating the electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional. Previously, the highest court rejected the bank's request for an extension to provide electoral bond details.