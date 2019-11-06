Don't mess with the big guy: Elephant casually tosses aside electric pole, earns praise online

Elephants are as smart as human if not more. In a recent viral video, an elephant is seen pulling down a wooden pole to cross over to the area fenced with solar electric wires. The 44-second-long video has been shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service.

The Elephant wanted to cross over to the area which is specifically restricted for animals, but Elephants are not the ones to obey. This Elephant used a smart trick by pulling down the wooden pole on which the electric fencing was tied on and then stepped over them to crossover.