'Don’t Even Drink Royal Challenge’: Dy CM DK Shivakumar's Witty Reply On Buying RCB

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, has dismissed rumours linking him to a potential buyer of the 2025 IPL champion team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Reacting to the rumours, Shivakumar said, “I am not a mad man. I’m just a member of the Karnataka Cricket Association from my younger days, that’s all. I don’t have time, though I had offers to be part of the management.”

Adding wit to his response, Shivkumar said, "Why do I need RCB? I don't even drink Royal Challenge."

British liquor giant, Diageo Plc owns RCB. Responding to the speculations, Diageo categorically denied them. In a letter to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and BSE Surveillance Department on Tuesday (June 10), a Diageo India official said that the media reports about the sale of RCB are speculative in nature.

"The company would like to clarify that the aforesaid media reports are speculative in nature and it is not pursuing any such discussion. This is for your information and records," Mital Sanghvi, the company secretary, told BSE according to Cricbuzz.

