Dominica HC allows Mehul Choksi to return to Antigua on bail for treatment: Media

New Delhi

In a major set back for India, the Dominica HC has granted bail to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, allowing him to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for treatment of his neurological condition, local media there reported.

The HC has granted a consent order by Choksi's legal team and the state's lawyer, permitting Choksi to go to Antigua, where he has been staying as a citizen since 2018 after he left India, after depositing Eastern Caribbean $10,000 (approx Rs2.75 lakh) as bail money to seek medical attention from a specialised neurologist, Nature Isle News reported.

It also stayed the trial before a magistrate for his alleged illegal entry into Dominica on May 23, till his return.