Dominica has agreed for Mehul Choksi's repatriation to India, Antigua will not accept him back: PM Gaston Browne

Saint John's (Antigua)/New Delhi (India): Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who has been found in Dominica, will be repatriated to India and Indian authorities are in touch with those in Dominica.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Browne said Dominica has agreed Choksi's repatriation and Antigua will not accept him back.

Browne said he has requested PM Skerrit and law enforcement in Dominica to not return Choksi to Antigua where he has legal and constitutional protection as citizen.

"We've requested that he be detained and to make arrangements with Dominican govt to have him returned to India," he said.

Choksi is wanted by investigative agencies in India in the Rs 12,000 crore PNB scam on charges of fraud. He went missing on Sunday from Antigua and a manhunt was launched by the Antigua police.