Mehul Choksi nabbed on the run in Dominica

It remains to be seen how Choksi’s capture will facilitate his extradition to India; he is likely to be tried in Antigua first for violations, if any, of the local law. But the incident will surely create a deficit between him and his Antiguan hosts and Indian diplomatic circles could exert pressure to secure his custody.

While Nirav Modi is languishing in a London prison after being repeatedly denied bail and is contesting his extradition to India, Choksi had played his cards well; he had taken citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda under an investment programme.

After Choksi went missing, in a statement to the Parliament, an embarrassed Prime Minister Gaston Browne said authorities were "collaborating" with the Indian government, neighbouring countries and international police to try and locate the diamond merchant.

Mehul is already embroiled in two cases Antigua and Barbuda. One deals with his extradition to India and the other concerns revocation of his citizenship.

He has brought a celebrated lawyer from the United Kingdom to represent him in these cases.