Mehul Choksi found! 'Missing' fugitive diamantaire in CID custody in Dominica, reports Antigua media

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dominica, reports Antigua media.

He was captured while trying to flee to Cuba, said sources.

Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore loan fraud in Punjab National Bank, had gone missing in Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since January 2018, his lawyer and the Royal Police Force of the Caribbean island nation said.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne had on Tuesday downplayed "speculation" that Choksi had fled to Cuba as no aircraft with a flight plan having him as passenger has left the country, leaving the only option of travelling by boat. It is "unlikely" that he had reached Cuba in 36 hours by boat, he said. "Law enforcement continuing to collaborate with regional and international police so he is located just in case he has absconded. I maintain Mr Speaker that we do not have any reliable information to date that he has absconded," Browne said in his statement to the Parliament of Antigua and Barbuda.