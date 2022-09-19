Does Indian govt believe in secularism? Asasduddin Owaisi on forcible removal of beards of youths in MP jail

Asaduddin Owaisi |

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi fumed after two Muslim youths serving their term in the jail were allegedly forced to shave their beards against their wish. Following the incident, the men have appealed for a strict against the incident from the District Collector.

Owaisi called it a custodial torture and said that it's a violation of Article 25.

"Out of the 7 per cent Muslim population in MP, the population under trial is 14 per cent, detainees - 56 per cent. It's discriminatory towards Muslims," the AIMIM chief said.

Targetting the government of India he asked, "Will it withdraw from all international human rights treaties and openly declare that they don't believe in secularism, pluralism and diversity?"

Those jailed are Wahid, Talib, Arif, Bhola alias Salman. All are residents of Jirapur, Rajgarh district.

Meanwhile, the five men demanding action from district collector Harsh Dixit they said us, "Jailer told us this is not Pakistan but India. You cannot sport beard in the jail."

Their families have also written letters to the MP Human Right Commission in this connection.

According to the memorandum, the jailer insulted Muslim religion and administration should take action. They kept their beard for the last 10 years. Bail was denied to them under Section 151 Cr PC and they were sent to judicial custody. During inspection, their beard was clean-shaved forcefully in jail on September 14.

