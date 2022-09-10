'India should get weaker prime minister in 2024,' says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi; here's why

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi | ANI

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while making a statement on the next Lok Sabha polls.

“In 2024, even if a mix-and-match government is formed, and a weaker prime minister takes charge, at least he would do something for those who belong to the weaker sections of the country,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Further, he stated that such a prime minister will hear the voice of the weaker section of society.

"When we speak of the development of minority communities and justice for them, nonsense is spoken against us. This is hypocrisy in a way that those posing as experts of secularism today will decide who's secular and who's communal. The country is watching them. BJP has 306 MPs, yet the prime minister complains that the system does not give me freedom," said Owaisi

The Hyderabad MP, who has often accused top national leaders of betraying the cause of secularism, slammed Nitish Kumar. “He became the chief minister of Bihar when he was with the BJP. When the Godhra violence happened, he was with the BJP," said Owaisi.

“Albeit, he left them in 2015 but he joined forces again in 2017, and ended up contesting the 2019 (Lok Sabha) polls to make Narendra Modi win. He has left them now," the Hyderabad MP said.

He also slammed Mamata Banerjee, who has been calling for a united opposition against the BJP. Hitting at Banerjee, Owaisi said, she had praised the RSS in the past. "This is hypocrisy in a way that those posing as experts of secularism today will decide who's secular, and who's communal. The country is watching them,” he further said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Owaisi said, “The ruling BJP has about 306 seats in Lok Sabha. Even then, PM Modi complains that the ‘system’ does not allow him to work. If you have been the prime minister for eight years, and you still make such statements, please tell me what more powers you need?”