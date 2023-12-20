'Mimicry Is An Art': Kalyan Banerjee Clarifies On Video Showing TMC MP Imitating RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

TMC LEADER KALYAN BANERJEE | ANI

A day after the mimicry incident of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar by suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee outside the Parliament, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said that he did not mean to hurt anyone.

#WATCH On mimicry row, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee says, "I have never had any intention to hurt anyone...Does he really behave like this in Rajya Sabha? Mimicry was done by the PM in Lok Sabha between 2014-2019..." pic.twitter.com/rc6c5X8Lku — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

December 19th: TMC Leader Kalyan Banerjee mocked Jagdeep Dhankar

The suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking the Vice President while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool MP using his phone.

Jokers should not be allowed in parliament premises pic.twitter.com/QZWrBYnUG2 — Gargi Mukherjee (@gargiMu48960835) December 20, 2023

Forty-nine more opposition MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for 'misconduct" for the remainder of the monsoon session. The total number of MPs suspended from Parliament is now 141.