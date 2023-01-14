e-Paper Get App
DMK temporarily suspends Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for hateful remarks against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan and the BJP have also approached the police seeking action against Shivaji Krishnamoorthy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday temporarily suspended party leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for unlawful activities pertaining to his hateful remarks against the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.

Krishnamoorthy sparked a major controversy after he issued a threat to Ravi and asked him to go to Kashmir.

What Krishnamoorthy said against TN Governor

"In Tamil Nadu, if this man refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar, my forefather who gave the constitution to India, do I have the right to hit him with a slipper or not? Didn't you take an oath in the name of the constitution?

"Wasn't it Ambedkar, my grandfather, who wrote it? If you won't say his name, you go to Kashmir. We ourselves will send an extremist. Let him gun him down," Shivaji Krishnamoorthy, DMK platform speaker, said.

The DMK has distanced itself from the remarks, saying the party respects the Governor and the hateful remarks were an individual's personal speech.

