DMK & Congress hit out at RN Ravi after Governor terms Tamil Nadu politics 'regressive'

Ravindra Narayan Ravi | Twitter/@annamalai_k

Chennai: Stirring a controversy, Governor RN Ravi has charged that in Tamil Nadu “there has been a regressive politics”, triggering strong reactions from political parties including the ruling DMK.

At a function in Raj Bhavan to felicitate delegates of the Kashii-Tamil Sangamam on Wednesday evening, said: “In Tamil Nadu there has been a regressive politics that we are Dravidians, and by virtue of the Constitution, we have been brought together.

"Over the past half a century efforts were made to reinforce this narrative that we are not part of the nation integrally. That is why there is too much stress on federalism, without realising that Bharat existed several thousands of years before these states were created.”

He also said in Tamil Nadu a different kind of narrative had been created – everything applicable for the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say “no”. “It has become a habit. So many theses have been written – all false and poor fiction. This must be broken,” he said.

Reacting strongly, DMK treasurer and Parliamentary Party Leader T R Baalu on Thursday accused Ravi of habitually airing such controversial and absurd views with the single agenda of creating division, confrontation and confusion in the State.

“Earlier, he spoke about it indirectly. Now he is openly advocating the idea,” he charged adding that the Governor was seeking to steer Tamil Nadu politics while holding a Constitutional post.

“If he is interested in the post of president of Tamil Nadu BJP, he can quit the Governor post and make such absurd statements,” he quipped.

Citing statistics to highlight how Tamil Nadu was a developed State in several spheres, Baalu accused the Governor of stirring controversies as he was unable to digest the growth of the State.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leader K S Alagiri and other leaders too disapproved of the Governor’s remarks.

Read Also Alert in Tamil Nadu over entry of Sri Lankan druglord