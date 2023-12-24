DMK MP's Anti-UP-Bihar Rant: Tejashwi Yadav Reacts To INDIA Bloc Partner Party Leader's Remark

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav | File

In response to the controversial remark made by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran, saying that the Hindi-speaking people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who come to Tamil Nadu end up doing construction jobs or clean toilets and roads, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav responded saying, similar to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the DMK, led by MK Stalin, is a party that believed in social justice and making such remarks was unworthy of a leader of such a party. Further, the RJD leader strongly condemned the comments.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's Statement, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav says, "Karunanidhi's party is the DMK. The DMK believes in social justice. If any leader of that party has said something about the people of UP and Bihar, then it is condemnable. We do… pic.twitter.com/qtEuDUOYcr — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

While talking to the media on the widely circulated video of the DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's speech, Yadav said, "It would have made sense if the DMK MP had highlighted caste inequities, pointing out that only people from certain social groups took on such difficult jobs. However, disparaging the entire population of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh is reprehensible. We strongly condemn it." "We believe that people should respect those who come from other parts of the country. This country is one," Yadav added.

"We look upon the DMK as a party that shares our ideal of social justice. Leaders should avoid commenting on anything that is counter to the ideal," Yadav concluded. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shares a personal connection with DMK chief MK Stalin.

The video is an old clip, claimed DMK sources

Following reports, DMK sources claimed that the video is an old clip. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recirculated the video to divert attention away from the fallout from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's clash with the Tamil Nadu government over flood relief funding, DMK sources added.

Political row over DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's speech

Meanwhile, a political row has been triggered over Maran's speech (in Tamil), where the former Union Minister could be heard highlighting why knowing the English language is important. In the 24-seconds-clip, the DMK leader Maran said that individuals who learned English acquired respectable positions in the IT sector, unlike Bihar and Uttar Pradesh people who only understand Hindi and ended up relocating to wealthier states like Tamil Nadu for 'cleaning toilets and roads and working as construction labour.'

BJP leader Amit Malviya questioned Rahul Gandhi and Nitish Kumar

The BJP leader Amit Malviya shared the video, asking Congres leader Rahul Gandhi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar if they should clarify whether the DMK leaders' words align with their parties' positions.

I.N.D.I Alliance leader and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran says Hindi speakers from UP and Bihar come and clean toilets in TN.

Rahul Gandhi and Nitish Kumar must clarify, if this is the stated position of the Congress and JDU too.

I.N.D.I Alliance’s divisive agenda is out in full force… pic.twitter.com/i4wwLbYisW — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 24, 2023

Hindi language imposition has always been an emotive issue in Tamil Nadu. Since the beginning, the DMK party has been at the forefront of agitations against alleged attempts to impose Hindi in the southern state.