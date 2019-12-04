Divided by parties, united by kachori: Supriya's IG post from parl shows politics isn't as divisive as we think

NCP leader Supriya Sule took to Instagram to thank BJP’s P.P Choudhary for treating fellows members with Kachoris from Udaipur.

Sule posted a picture of herself enjoying the Kachori with leaders from the opposition party BJP’s Rijiju, Nishikant Dubey, R.K Singh, Hardeep Puri and Congress’ Karti Chidambaram.