Divided by parties, united by kachori: Supriya's IG post from parl shows politics isn't as divisive as we think

NCP leader Supriya Sule took to Instagram to thank BJP’s P.P Choudhary for treating fellows members with Kachoris from Udaipur.
Sule posted a picture of herself enjoying the Kachori with leaders from the opposition party BJP’s Rijiju, Nishikant Dubey, R.K Singh, Hardeep Puri and Congress’ Karti Chidambaram.
Among the political mess in Maharashtra after the Shiv Sena broke off its three-decade alliance with BJP to form the government with NCP and Congress, Supriya Sule’s post is a reminder to all of us that at the end of the day, politicians can maintain civil relationships irrespective of their sharp attacks at each other.
