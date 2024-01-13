Disturbing Video: Agra Bizman Succumbs To Injuries On Roadside Post-Accident While Bystanders Loot His Money Instead Of Helping

A disturbing incident occurred late Tuesday evening in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where a truck driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, collided with several vehicles, resulting in the death of three individuals. The aftermath of the accident witnessed a shameful site of opportunistic looting.

A video capturing the distressing demise of a local businessman has gone viral. The victim, identified as Dharmendra from Agra's Khoya Mandi, was returning from Mathura on his motorcycle when the tragic incident unfolded.

Disturbingly, the viral video surfaced on Friday, depicting Dharmendra in a critical condition and surrounded by a crowd. The onlookers were debating whether to hand over the money to the police or keep it for themselves.

#वायरलवीडियो

आगरा में एक्सीडेंट के बाद व्यापारी तड़पता रहा और लोग लूटने में लगे रहे



आखिरकार मदद नहीं मिलने से व्यापारी की मौत हो गई और लोग एक लाख रुपए लूट ले गए pic.twitter.com/ITWvMO31Z1 — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) January 13, 2024

Dharmendra's bag, containing approximately Rs 1.5 lakh, spilled onto the road. As per reports, Dharmendra passed away on the road while people continued to loot money.

Dharmendra was known to engage in daily trading activities, accumulating substantial sums of money. On the day of the incident, he had around Rs 15 lakh in his possession.

The incident came to light when Dharmendra's daughter called him around 6:00 PM, and he assured her of his imminent return within an hour after concluding his business dealings. Concerned family members initiated a search when he failed to return by 9:00 PM. The police were informed, and upon inquiry, it was revealed that a tanker on the Sikandra Highway had struck multiple people.

Upon reaching the scene, the police discovered Dharmendra's completely wrecked motorcycle. Enquiries regarding his bag yielded minimal information, and the police redirected the family to S.N. Medical College, where Dharmendra had been transported.

Upon arrival at the medical facility, it was tragically confirmed that Dharmendra had succumbed to his injuries. His brother, Mahendra, revealed that Dharmendra typically carried a substantial amount of money, approximately Rs 1.5 lakh, with him daily. The money, along with a diary containing transaction details, was scattered on the road.