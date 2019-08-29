District Magistrate faces probe for issuing fake domicile papers in Delhi

New Delhi: An inquiry has been initiated against a district magistrate of Delhi after it was alleged that he had issued fake certificates to people from other states to help them get jobs in the Delhi Civil Defence Department. An inquiry committee has been asked to submit the report within two days.

The official, identified as Kuldeep Pakad and posted as DM in Shahdara, had allegedly issued certificates to around 400, mostly from his home state, certifying them as Delhi residents. Only residents of Delhi can apply for the job of civil defence volunteers (CDVs).

When the incidents came to light, a probe was ordered by the Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) hires CVDs to be deployed in buses as Marshals for the safety of passengers.

After the unearthing of the incident, all hiring has been put on hold. Recently, the transport department had advertised for 10,000 posts of Marshals and asked DMs to provide CDVs to be hired as Marshals in DTC buses.