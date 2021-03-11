'Disclose contact tracing or face FIR': Raipur collector warns COVID-19 patients in Chhattisgarh

Raipur Collector Dr S Bharti Dasan on Thursday requested Covid positive patients to declare their primary contacts. Violation of orders will lead to lodge FIR against such patients.

“For stopping the spread of coronavirus this is very important that Covid positive people should inform the contact tracing team about people they have met in the last few days including family members, office colleagues, friends or others,” the Collector was quoted in an official press release on Thursday.

This will help in stopping Coronavirus spread and saving the people, he said.