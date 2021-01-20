Chhattisgarh: Raipur traffic police collected Rs 1 cr through e-challans in 2020

Raipur traffic police has recovered a penalty of Rs 1 crore in 2020 from the violators of traffic rules through e-challans, a government press release said on Tuesday.

Traffic police collected Rs 99.43 lakh fine from 14,774 traffic rules violators, an official communique said.

Traffic officials informed that under the smart city project, RLVD cameras have been installed in all major squares. Apart from this, surveillance cameras, wrong way cameras, automatic number plate cameras and speed violation detection cameras have also been installed across the city.

Once an e-challan is issued a message is automatically sent on rider’s mobile number via message, Whatsapp, e-post or on the residence of the violator through the post. The challan can be paid online on the traffic department’s website.