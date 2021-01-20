Chhattisgarh: Armed Maoist killed, DRG jawan injured in fierce encounter

An armed Maoist was killed and a District Reserve Guard seriously injured in a fierce encounter that broke out in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

During the anti-Naxal operation, a Maoist was shot dead by the armed forces. Meanwhile, a DRG personnel was injured after he stepped on an IED placed by the ultras during the operation, the police official said.

"Multiple gunfights took place between security forces and ultras in the forests under Tarrem police station limits, located around 450 km away from capital Raipur. The team included personnel from DRG, Special Task Force, CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and District Force," Inspector General of Police (Bastar) Sundarraj P said.

"Following one of the encounters, the body of a Naxal was found from the spot. In this operation, DRG assistant constable Jogeshwar Paikra suffered injuries in an IED blast.

He is being shifted to a hospital in Jagdalpur," the IG said.

A 12 bore gun, uniforms, IED, Maoist literature etc have been recovered from the site.

The search operation was still underway.