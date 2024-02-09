'Dil Jeet Liya': RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary Reacts On Grandfather Charan Singh Getting Bharat Ratna

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Choudhary reacted to PM Modi's announcement of the government to honour former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh with the Bharat Ratna.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Jayant Chaudhary wrote, "Deel Jeet Liya (Won the heart)".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that former Prime Ministers Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and agronomist MS Swaminathan will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour of the country.

The announcement comes after the Centre announced Bharat Ratna in last one month for former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur and BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani. The government has so far announced 5 Bharat Ratna awards within a span of one month.

The announcement from PM Modi comes at a crucial time when speculation about RLD joining the NDA is rife. The Modi government's decision to honour the former Prime Minister with the highest civilian award is seen as an attempt to convince Jayant to join the NDA, who has been a vocal critic of the current dispensation.

Chaudhary Charan Singh

Chaudhary Charan Singh, born on December 23, 1902, was a notable Indian political leader who served as the country's fifth Prime Minister briefly from July 1979 to January 1980. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, he passionately advocated for agrarian reforms and championed the rights of farmers throughout his career. Despite his short tenure, Singh's focus on rural development and social justice left a significant mark on Indian politics. He passed away on May 29, 1987, leaving behind a legacy that continues to influence politicians and activists advocating for the welfare of farmers and marginalized communities.