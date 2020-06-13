Didi urges people not to overcrowd

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged people to avoid crowded places and maintain social-distancing guidelines as India witnessed a record spike in the total number of coronavirus cases in the past 24-hours touching almost 11,000. "I would urge you all to avoid overcrowding in buses. I request the private sector to operate from home as much as possible and allow relaxation in reporting time. We've ensured no one is marked late in government offices,” she tweeted. She asked people to always wear masks and stay safe during the pandemic times. “It spe­a­ks volumes about the culture and indomitable spirit of the people of Bengal, how we’ve been dealing with the aftermath of the twin crises of a natural disaster and a global pandemic. Bengal will definitely emerge stronger and united out of this,” she said.