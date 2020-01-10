'Did Suarez join the protest?': Twitter reacts to protester biting IPS officer during JNU protest

In recent times, India has seen a plethora of protests, from silent marches to violent clashes with the police.

But on Thursday, the protests took a rather strange turn towards violence, with a protester biting a cop. Additional DCP Southwest Ingit Pratap Singh was bitten on his thumb as he attempted to push back the agitators.

The protesters from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at Vijay Chowk were from incidentally marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan. JNU students held a protest demanding the removal of the university's Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar following the violence in the varsity on January 5. Several protesters were detained near Ambedkar Bhawan while they were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On January 5, more than 30 students had to be taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.

