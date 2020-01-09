Delhi Police identify masked attackers in JNU violence case: Report

Three days after the JNU violence, the Delhi Police have identified some of the masked men who attacked students and teachers of the university.

Delhi Police have identified some of the masked men who attacked students and teachers in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday and vandalised public and private property, government sources told Hindustan Times on Wednesday.

The situation on the campus remained tense amid heavy police deployment even as several students continue to stay off-campus after the Sunday violence. Only students with valid identification card are being allowed inside the campus.