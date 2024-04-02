Did Mallikarjun Kharge Decline Applause During Narasimha Rao's Bharat Ratna Ceremony? Truth Behind Congress President's Viral Photo

A photo of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge not applauding when President Droupadi Murmu conferred former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao with Bharat Ratna posthumously has been circulated on social media. Many users alleged Kharge of being biased against Rao receiving India's highest civilian award.

On March 30, Rao's son PV Prabhakar Rao accepted the award from President Murmu. In the viral photo, Kharge can be seen seated on the front row alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. All, except Kharge, are seen applauding when the president presented the award.

Only one person in the front row is not clapping when PV Narasimha Rao was being conferred with Bharat Ratna posthumously.



Not only is he not clapping, he is even keeping his hands in such a way so that it is visible and clear that he is not clapping

🤬😡😡

Are the claims against Kharge true?

Contrary to what the viral photo shows, the truth is different. On March 30, DD News shared a video of the ceremony on its YouTube channel. The video showed Kharge applauding when PV Prabhakar Rao went to accept the Bharat Ratna on behalf of his late father. This showed that the viral photo and claims along with it are misleading.

Row over President Murmu standing and PM Modi sitting in photo

BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani was officially conferred with Bharat Ratna on March 31 at his residence in Delhi by President Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Modi. Soon after the photos and videos of the ceremony were shared on social media, users noted Murmu standing as Modi remained seated.

🚨Watch this video📺 carefully to see how the President of the Republic of India, Draupadi Murmu is standing and giving the Bharat Ratna to LK Advani and right next to her, Modi, a symbol of arrogance, is sitting on a chair.

'India is unfortunate'#SaveDemocracy | #ArrogantModi



‘India is unfortunate’#SaveDemocracy | #ArrogantModi pic.twitter.com/QIBFNS8hrC — Gopal Krishna Tiwari (@GopalKTiwariINC) March 31, 2024

This is disrespectful towards our Hon'ble President Mrs. Droupadi Murmu ji.

As a mark of respect to our lady President, who holds the highest constitutional position in our Democracy, our Prime Minister should have been standing while this picture was being taken.#DroupadiMurmu pic.twitter.com/WpjEExmMWR — Clyde Crasto - क्लाईड क्रास्टो (@Clyde_Crasto) March 31, 2024

Anti-Tribal and Anti-Dalit face of BJP and Modi is very clear.



President Murmu who is tribal was insulted by Modi many times,



• Not invited in Parliament inauguration.

• Not allowed to touch the idols inside Jaganath temple.

• Modi sitting while President standing. pic.twitter.com/X18PJ9oj77 — Akshit (@CaptainGzb) March 31, 2024

The prime minister received criticism from multiple users for choosing to stay seated while the president stood. Some individuals went as far as to claim that this action showed a lack of respect towards President Murmu.