Did Jitendra Singh Alwar tie shoe laces of Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra? Watch video

After BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya alleged that the former Union minister had tied Rahul Gandhi's shoelaces at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Jitendra Singh Alwar vowed to sue the BJP.
In a video that Amit Malviya posted, Rahul Gandhi can be seen travelling with Congressmen during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In the 20-second video, Jitendra Singh Alwar was seen being tapped on his back by Rahul Gandhi and being told to look at the ground before bending over to tie his shoes. The former Union minister was allegedly made to tie Gandhi's shoelaces, according to Amit Malviya, who posted the video.
“Former union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh goes down on his knee to tie Rahul Gandhi’s shoe lace. The arrogant entitled brat instead of helping himself is seen patting his back,” Amit Malviya tweeted.
Congress responds
The social media cell of the Congress responded to the allegations of Malviya with a video of the whole incident from another angle. In that video it can be clearly seen that Rahul Gandhi pointed out to Singh that his shoe laces are open. Singh immediately bent down to tie his shoe laces.
Jitendra Singh Alwar's response
Jitendra Singh Alwar responded to Amit Malviya's accusation by saying that he was tying his own shoes, not Rahul Gandhi's, on social media. Rahul Gandhi reportedly called attention to his unlaced shoes and took a moment to tie them up, according to Jitendra Alwar.
Amit Malviya was slammed by Jitendra Alwar, who warned that failing to remove the tweet and offer an apology to Rahul Gandhi could result in legal action.
