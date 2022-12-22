Did Jitendra Singh Alwar tie shoe laces of Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra? Watch video

Did Jitnedra Singh Alwar tie shoe laces of Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra? Watch video |

After BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya alleged that the former Union minister had tied Rahul Gandhi's shoelaces at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Jitendra Singh Alwar vowed to sue the BJP.

In a video that Amit Malviya posted, Rahul Gandhi can be seen travelling with Congressmen during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In the 20-second video, Jitendra Singh Alwar was seen being tapped on his back by Rahul Gandhi and being told to look at the ground before bending over to tie his shoes. The former Union minister was allegedly made to tie Gandhi's shoelaces, according to Amit Malviya, who posted the video.

Former union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh goes down on his knee to tie Rahul Gandhi’s shoe lace. The arrogant entitled brat instead of helping himself is seen patting his back…



इसी परिपाटी की बात कर रहे थे खड़गे जी? कांग्रेस में पिद्दियों की कमी नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/FtHCCwNTwu — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 21, 2022

“Former union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh goes down on his knee to tie Rahul Gandhi’s shoe lace. The arrogant entitled brat instead of helping himself is seen patting his back,” Amit Malviya tweeted.

Congress responds

The social media cell of the Congress responded to the allegations of Malviya with a video of the whole incident from another angle. In that video it can be clearly seen that Rahul Gandhi pointed out to Singh that his shoe laces are open. Singh immediately bent down to tie his shoe laces.

झूठ्ठा फिर पकड़ लिया गया



लेकिन असल में तो इस प्यादे से झूठ बुलाने का काम भाजपा अध्यक्ष नड्डा और PM मोदी करा रहे हैं



तो अब माफ़ी भी तीनों को माँगनी चाहिए। अपना ट्वीट डिलीट करो अमित मालवीय - फ़ेक न्यूज़ के सरग़ना



भारत जोड़ो यात्रा की सफलता से बौखलाहट में पगला गए हो क्या? pic.twitter.com/aVNzy6Me7N — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 21, 2022

Jitendra Singh Alwar's response

Jitendra Singh Alwar responded to Amit Malviya's accusation by saying that he was tying his own shoes, not Rahul Gandhi's, on social media. Rahul Gandhi reportedly called attention to his unlaced shoes and took a moment to tie them up, according to Jitendra Alwar.

As incharge of ruling BJP’s National Info Dept your tweet is a complete lie and defamatory.



The fact is that after being pointed out by Rahul ji upon my request he paused briefly so that I could tie my own shoe laces.



Delete the tweet and apologise to RG or face legal action https://t.co/HDXVii09bg — Jitendra Singh Alwar (@JitendraSAlwar) December 21, 2022

Amit Malviya was slammed by Jitendra Alwar, who warned that failing to remove the tweet and offer an apology to Rahul Gandhi could result in legal action.